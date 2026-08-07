Akhilesh Sahani

Akhilesh Sahani

all rounder

Full name:Akhilesh Sahani
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Siang Sharks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches192529
Innings262429
Overs440.1153.289.3
Balls---
Maidens3980
Runs1864872726
Wickets351427
Avg53.2562.2826.88
SR75.4565.7119.88
Eco4.235.688.11
BB534
4w201
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches192529
Innings352227
Not outs264
Runs722474294
Balls Faced1085577287
Avg21.8729.6212.78
SR66.5482.14102.43
Fours963022
Fifties600
Sixies161911
Highest6710241
Hundreds010

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