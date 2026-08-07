Akhilesh Sahani
all rounder
|Full name:
|Akhilesh Sahani
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|25
|29
|Innings
|26
|24
|29
|Overs
|440.1
|153.2
|89.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|39
|8
|0
|Runs
|1864
|872
|726
|Wickets
|35
|14
|27
|Avg
|53.25
|62.28
|26.88
|SR
|75.45
|65.71
|19.88
|Eco
|4.23
|5.68
|8.11
|BB
|5
|3
|4
|4w
|2
|0
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|25
|29
|Innings
|35
|22
|27
|Not outs
|2
|6
|4
|Runs
|722
|474
|294
|Balls Faced
|1085
|577
|287
|Avg
|21.87
|29.62
|12.78
|SR
|66.54
|82.14
|102.43
|Fours
|96
|30
|22
|Fifties
|6
|0
|0
|Sixies
|16
|19
|11
|Highest
|67
|102
|41
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0