Akshar Patel

International career

Axar Patel started playing for the Indian team in 2014. He became an important player in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. His performances with both bat and ball helped the team in many matches. He played in major tournaments, including the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

2014 Played the first ODI against Bangladesh on 15 June.

2015 Joined India’s squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup. Played the first T20I against Zimbabwe on 17 July.

2019 Included as a stand-by player in India’s World Cup squad.

2021 Played the first Test against England on 13 February. Took five wickets in the debut match. Scored the first Test half-century against New Zealand. Named in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup but later replaced.

2022 Scored 64 runs in an ODI against West Indies on 25 July.

2024 Joined India’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Played an important role with bat and ball, including 47 runs off 31 balls in the final against South Africa. Helped India win the T20 World Cup.

2025 Became the vice-captain of the Indian T20I team. Played a key role in India’s ICC Champions Trophy win. Scored 109 runs and took 5 wickets in the tournament. Scored 29 runs in the final against New Zealand. India won the third ICC Champions Trophy title on 9 March.



Leagues Participation

Axar Patel has played in the Indian Premier League for many years. His first team was Mumbai Indians, but he did not get a chance to play. He moved to Kings XI Punjab, where he became an important player. Later, he joined Delhi Capitals and remained with them. His contributions with both bat and ball helped the team in many matches. The IPL 2025 auction confirmed that he would stay with Delhi Capitals.

Indian Premier League

Axar Patel joined Mumbai Indians in 2013 but did not play. In 2014, Kings XI Punjab added him to the squad. He performed well, taking 17 wickets in the season. He played for Punjab until 2018, then moved to Delhi Capitals. Since then, he has played as an all-rounder. In the IPL 2025 auction, Delhi Capitals kept him for Rs 16.50 crore.

Year Team Notes 2013 Mumbai Indians Did not play. 2014 Kings XI Punjab Took 17 wickets. 2015 Kings XI Punjab Scored 206 runs, took 13 wickets. 2016 Kings XI Punjab Took a hat-trick against Gujarat Lions. 2017 Kings XI Punjab Played as an all-rounder. 2018 Kings XI Punjab Last season with the team. 2019 Delhi Capitals Bought for Rs 5 crore. 2020 Delhi Capitals Stayed with the team. 2021 Delhi Capitals Took 15 wickets, scored 40 runs. 2022 Delhi Capitals Played as an all-rounder. 2023 Delhi Capitals Scored 283 runs, took 11 wickets. 2024 Delhi Capitals Scored 66 runs against GT. 2025 Delhi Capitals Retained for Rs 16.50 crore.

Domestic career

Axar Patel started playing first-class cricket for Gujarat. In his second match, against Delhi in November 2013, he took six wickets for 55 runs in the first innings. This was his first five-wicket haul. His debut season had only one match, but in 2013, he became an important all-rounder.

In the 2013/14 Ranji Trophy, he scored 369 runs with an average of 46.12 and took 29 wickets at 23.58. He played a key role in India Under-23's victory in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup, taking seven wickets, including four in the semi-final against UAE.

Before IPL 2013, Mumbai Indians signed him, but he did not play that season. The team won the title that year. In early 2014, he received the BCCI Under-19 Cricketer of the Year award for the 2012/13 season.

In August 2019, he joined the India Red squad for the Duleep Trophy. Later, in October, he played for India C in the Deodhar Trophy.

Records and achievements

Axar Patel has earned many records and awards throughout his career.

2018: Won the ACC Asian Cup with India

2023: Won the ACC Asian Cup with India

2024: Named Man of the Match in the T20 World Cup semi-final when India beat England

2024: Awarded Best Fielder in the T20 World Cup after India's win over Australia

2020-2021: Named Best International Debut

2014: Named Best Player of the Tournament in the IPL

2014: Named Best Under-19 Cricket Player by the BCCI

2023: Took 50 Test wickets faster than any Indian player in 2205 balls

2023: Scored 264 runs in a series against Australia, with an average of 88

2022: Scored 64 in his first ODI fifty against the West Indies on July 25

As of February 2025: 14 Test matches: 646 runs, average of 36 65 ODI matches: 685 runs, average of 21 71 T20 matches: 535 runs, average of 18

March 9, 2025: India won their third ICC Champions Trophy title by defeating New Zealand 4-0 in the final

Personal life

Axar Patel initially wanted to be a mechanical engineer, not a cricketer. At 15, his friend Dhiren Kansara noticed his cricket skills and encouraged him to play in an inter-school tournament. His name was first spelled “Akshar,” but a mistake on his school certificate changed it to "Axar," and he has used it since. Axar was born to Rajesh and Pritiben Patel in Gujarat. He has one sister, Shivani, and one brother, Sanship. Axar married Meha Patel on January 26, 2023, and their son, Haksh, was born on December 19, 2024.

Finance

As of 2024, Axar Patel's net worth is around INR 49 crore ($6 million). His main sources of income are his cricket career, IPL contract, national contract, and brand endorsements.

Cars and House

Axar Patel owns several luxury cars, including a Mercedes SUV, a Mercedes C-class, and a Land Rover Discovery. He has a preference for SUVs. He lives with his family in a large bungalow named ‘Rajkiran’ in Nadiad, near Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Scandals

In 2023, a fake post appeared on social media where Axar Patel seemed upset about not being included in the World Cup squad. The post claimed he wrote about choosing science over commerce, but it turned out to be edited and spread to go viral.

In 2019, during a match between India A and South Africa A, the referee, Virender Sharma, reversed a decision and allowed Axar Patel back on the field after an issue with a failed hit from Marko Jansen’s ball.

Fans

Axar Patel’s fans show strong support. In November 2024, he thanked them during a virtual chat before the IPL 2025 auction. His performances, such as in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in 2023 and the T20 World Cup semi-final against England in 2024, were widely praised. Axar was named Man of the Match for his performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final. Axar Patel's Instagram has over three million followers.