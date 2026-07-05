Akshar Patel
bowler
|Full name:
|Akshar Patel
Teams
International career
Axar Patel started playing for the Indian team in 2014. He became an important player in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. His performances with both bat and ball helped the team in many matches. He played in major tournaments, including the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
- 2014
- Played the first ODI against Bangladesh on 15 June.
- 2015
- Joined India’s squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup.
- Played the first T20I against Zimbabwe on 17 July.
- 2019
- Included as a stand-by player in India’s World Cup squad.
- 2021
- Played the first Test against England on 13 February.
- Took five wickets in the debut match.
- Scored the first Test half-century against New Zealand.
- Named in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup but later replaced.
- 2022
- Scored 64 runs in an ODI against West Indies on 25 July.
- 2024
- Joined India’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
- Played an important role with bat and ball, including 47 runs off 31 balls in the final against South Africa.
- Helped India win the T20 World Cup.
- 2025
- Became the vice-captain of the Indian T20I team.
- Played a key role in India’s ICC Champions Trophy win.
- Scored 109 runs and took 5 wickets in the tournament.
- Scored 29 runs in the final against New Zealand.
- India won the third ICC Champions Trophy title on 9 March.
Leagues Participation
Axar Patel has played in the Indian Premier League for many years. His first team was Mumbai Indians, but he did not get a chance to play. He moved to Kings XI Punjab, where he became an important player. Later, he joined Delhi Capitals and remained with them. His contributions with both bat and ball helped the team in many matches. The IPL 2025 auction confirmed that he would stay with Delhi Capitals.
Indian Premier League
Axar Patel joined Mumbai Indians in 2013 but did not play. In 2014, Kings XI Punjab added him to the squad. He performed well, taking 17 wickets in the season. He played for Punjab until 2018, then moved to Delhi Capitals. Since then, he has played as an all-rounder. In the IPL 2025 auction, Delhi Capitals kept him for Rs 16.50 crore.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2013
|
Mumbai Indians
|
Did not play.
|
2014
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
Took 17 wickets.
|
2015
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
Scored 206 runs, took 13 wickets.
|
2016
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
Took a hat-trick against Gujarat Lions.
|
2017
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
Played as an all-rounder.
|
2018
|
Kings XI Punjab
|
Last season with the team.
|
2019
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Bought for Rs 5 crore.
|
2020
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Stayed with the team.
|
2021
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Took 15 wickets, scored 40 runs.
|
2022
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Played as an all-rounder.
|
2023
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Scored 283 runs, took 11 wickets.
|
2024
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Scored 66 runs against GT.
|
2025
|
Delhi Capitals
|
Retained for Rs 16.50 crore.
Domestic career
Axar Patel started playing first-class cricket for Gujarat. In his second match, against Delhi in November 2013, he took six wickets for 55 runs in the first innings. This was his first five-wicket haul. His debut season had only one match, but in 2013, he became an important all-rounder.
In the 2013/14 Ranji Trophy, he scored 369 runs with an average of 46.12 and took 29 wickets at 23.58. He played a key role in India Under-23's victory in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup, taking seven wickets, including four in the semi-final against UAE.
Before IPL 2013, Mumbai Indians signed him, but he did not play that season. The team won the title that year. In early 2014, he received the BCCI Under-19 Cricketer of the Year award for the 2012/13 season.
In August 2019, he joined the India Red squad for the Duleep Trophy. Later, in October, he played for India C in the Deodhar Trophy.
Records and achievements
Axar Patel has earned many records and awards throughout his career.
- 2018: Won the ACC Asian Cup with India
- 2023: Won the ACC Asian Cup with India
- 2024: Named Man of the Match in the T20 World Cup semi-final when India beat England
- 2024: Awarded Best Fielder in the T20 World Cup after India's win over Australia
- 2020-2021: Named Best International Debut
- 2014: Named Best Player of the Tournament in the IPL
- 2014: Named Best Under-19 Cricket Player by the BCCI
- 2023: Took 50 Test wickets faster than any Indian player in 2205 balls
- 2023: Scored 264 runs in a series against Australia, with an average of 88
- 2022: Scored 64 in his first ODI fifty against the West Indies on July 25
- As of February 2025:
- 14 Test matches: 646 runs, average of 36
- 65 ODI matches: 685 runs, average of 21
- 71 T20 matches: 535 runs, average of 18
- March 9, 2025: India won their third ICC Champions Trophy title by defeating New Zealand 4-0 in the final
Personal life
Axar Patel initially wanted to be a mechanical engineer, not a cricketer. At 15, his friend Dhiren Kansara noticed his cricket skills and encouraged him to play in an inter-school tournament. His name was first spelled “Akshar,” but a mistake on his school certificate changed it to "Axar," and he has used it since. Axar was born to Rajesh and Pritiben Patel in Gujarat. He has one sister, Shivani, and one brother, Sanship. Axar married Meha Patel on January 26, 2023, and their son, Haksh, was born on December 19, 2024.
Finance
As of 2024, Axar Patel's net worth is around INR 49 crore ($6 million). His main sources of income are his cricket career, IPL contract, national contract, and brand endorsements.
Cars and House
Axar Patel owns several luxury cars, including a Mercedes SUV, a Mercedes C-class, and a Land Rover Discovery. He has a preference for SUVs. He lives with his family in a large bungalow named ‘Rajkiran’ in Nadiad, near Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Scandals
In 2023, a fake post appeared on social media where Axar Patel seemed upset about not being included in the World Cup squad. The post claimed he wrote about choosing science over commerce, but it turned out to be edited and spread to go viral.
In 2019, during a match between India A and South Africa A, the referee, Virender Sharma, reversed a decision and allowed Axar Patel back on the field after an issue with a failed hit from Marko Jansen’s ball.
Fans
Axar Patel’s fans show strong support. In November 2024, he thanked them during a virtual chat before the IPL 2025 auction. His performances, such as in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in 2023 and the T20 World Cup semi-final against England in 2024, were widely praised. Axar was named Man of the Match for his performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final. Axar Patel's Instagram has over three million followers.