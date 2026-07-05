Ali Yalmaz Hasan

Ali Yalmaz Hasan

all rounder

Full name:Ali Yalmaz Hasan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Budapest Blinders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings99
Overs25.025.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs234234
Wickets1010
Avg23.423.4
SR1515
Eco9.369.36
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1111
Not outs11
Runs6767
Balls Faced6363
Avg6.76.7
SR106.34106.34
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies55
Highest1919
Hundreds00

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