Ali Yalmaz Hasan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ali Yalmaz Hasan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|9
|9
|Overs
|25.0
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|234
|234
|Wickets
|10
|10
|Avg
|23.4
|23.4
|SR
|15
|15
|Eco
|9.36
|9.36
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|67
|67
|Balls Faced
|63
|63
|Avg
|6.7
|6.7
|SR
|106.34
|106.34
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|19
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0