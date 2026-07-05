Aminullah Tanha

Aminullah Tanha

batsman

Full name:Aminullah Tanha
Nationality:Norway

Teams

2023 Teams

Norway U19

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs55
Balls Faced1717
Avg1.661.66
SR29.4129.41
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

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