Amir Sharif
all rounder
|Full name:
|Amir Sharif
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|3
|Innings
|0
|3
|0
|Overs
|0
|18.2
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|109
|0
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|109
|0
|SR
|0
|110
|0
|Eco
|0
|5.94
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|2
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|28
|15
|28
|Balls Faced
|27
|21
|27
|Avg
|14
|7.5
|14
|SR
|103.7
|71.42
|103.7
|Fours
|1
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|1
|Highest
|22
|11
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0