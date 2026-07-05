Amir Sharif

Amir Sharif

all rounder

Full name:Amir Sharif
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Fresh Tropical

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches333
Innings030
Overs018.20
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs01090
Wickets010
Avg01090
SR01100
Eco05.940
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches333
Innings323
Not outs101
Runs281528
Balls Faced272127
Avg147.514
SR103.771.42103.7
Fours111
Fifties000
Sixies111
Highest221122
Hundreds000

Another Players

Amjad, Shoaib

Amjad, Shoaib

Hussain, Cheema Zahud

Hussain, Cheema Zahud

Jamil, Hassan

Jamil, Hassan

Mohammad Nawaz, Bilal Hamid

Mohammad Nawaz, Bilal Hamid

Shaikh, Irfan

Shaikh, Irfan

Bilal, Sarwar

Bilal, Sarwar

Sarwar, Cheema Shahzad

Sarwar, Cheema Shahzad

Ali, Asim

Ali, Asim

Sikandar, Abbas

Sikandar, Abbas

Mahash, Javed

Mahash, Javed