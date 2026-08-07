Amitkumar Gautam

Amitkumar Gautam

batsman

Full name:Amitkumar Gautam
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2315
Innings40
Overs8.50
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs350
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco3.960
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2315
Innings4115
Not outs11
Runs1321322
Balls Faced3157499
Avg33.0223
SR41.8464.52
Fours17439
Fifties71
Sixies154
Highest159149
Hundreds41

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