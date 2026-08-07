Amitkumar Gautam
batsman
|Full name:
|Amitkumar Gautam
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|23
|15
|Innings
|4
|0
|Overs
|8.5
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|35
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.96
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|23
|15
|Innings
|41
|15
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|1321
|322
|Balls Faced
|3157
|499
|Avg
|33.02
|23
|SR
|41.84
|64.52
|Fours
|174
|39
|Fifties
|7
|1
|Sixies
|15
|4
|Highest
|159
|149
|Hundreds
|4
|1