Anik Ahmed
all rounder
|Full name:
|Anik Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|9.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|76
|76
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|38
|38
|SR
|27
|27
|Eco
|8.44
|8.44
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|53
|53
|Balls Faced
|58
|58
|Avg
|26.5
|26.5
|SR
|91.37
|91.37
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|26
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0