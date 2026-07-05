Anik Ahmed

Anik Ahmed

all rounder

Full name:Anik Ahmed
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Roma Bangla Morning Sun

Stockholm Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs9.09.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7676
Wickets22
Avg3838
SR2727
Eco8.448.44
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs22
Runs5353
Balls Faced5858
Avg26.526.5
SR91.3791.37
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2626
Hundreds00

Another Players

Mrida, MD Shajahan

Mrida, MD Shajahan

Paul, Joydip

Paul, Joydip

Mannan, Abdul

Mannan, Abdul

Islam, Hira Saiful Islam

Islam, Hira Saiful Islam

Islam, Mosabbir

Islam, Mosabbir

Hossain, Arif

Hossain, Arif

Ferdous, Asif

Ferdous, Asif

Firoz, Ahbab

Firoz, Ahbab

Arif, Shajahan

Arif, Shajahan

Islam, Rifat

Islam, Rifat