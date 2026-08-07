Aniru Conteh
bowler
|Full name:
|Aniru Conteh
|Nationality:
|Gambia
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|19.1
|19.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|123
|123
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|13.66
|13.66
|SR
|12.77
|12.77
|Eco
|6.41
|6.41
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|44
|44
|Balls Faced
|76
|76
|Avg
|6.28
|6.28
|SR
|57.89
|57.89
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0