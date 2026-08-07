Aniru Conteh

Aniru Conteh

bowler

Full name:Aniru Conteh
Nationality:Gambia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Overs19.119.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs123123
Wickets99
Avg13.6613.66
SR12.7712.77
Eco6.416.41
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Not outs00
Runs4444
Balls Faced7676
Avg6.286.28
SR57.8957.89
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest99
Hundreds00