Ansh Trivedi

Ansh Trivedi

all rounder

Full name:Ansh Trivedi
Nationality:Luxembourg

Teams

2023 Teams

Star Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Overs1.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1515
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco1515
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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