Aravind Kothandapani

Aravind Kothandapani

batsman

Full name:Aravind Kothandapani

Teams

2023 Teams

Avengers

Tigers Xi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches72
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches72
Innings132
Not outs00
Runs17521
Balls Faced54527
Avg13.4610.5
SR32.1177.77
Fours234
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3120
Hundreds00

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