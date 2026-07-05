Aravind Kothandapani
batsman
|Full name:
|Aravind Kothandapani
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|2
|Innings
|13
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|175
|21
|Balls Faced
|545
|27
|Avg
|13.46
|10.5
|SR
|32.11
|77.77
|Fours
|23
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|31
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0