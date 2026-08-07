Armando Tomas Chuvale

Armando Tomas Chuvale

all rounder

Full name:Armando Tomas Chuvale
Nationality:Mozambique

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches12
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches12
Innings11
Not outs11
Runs34
Balls Faced813
Avg00
SR37.530.76
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest33
Hundreds00