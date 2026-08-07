Asadullah Hamza

Asadullah Hamza

bowler

Full name:Asadullah Hamza
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2024 Teams

FB Area Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches22
Innings32
Overs33.010.0
Balls--
Maidens80
Runs9868
Wickets51
Avg19.668
SR39.660
Eco2.966.8
BB31
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches22
Innings41
Not outs11
Runs460
Balls Faced794
Avg15.330
SR58.220
Fours30
Fifties00
Sixies30
Highest280
Hundreds00

Another Players

Latif, Khalid

Latif, Khalid

Ishaq, Ali

Ishaq, Ali

Shah, Imran

Shah, Imran

Saif, Tehseen

Saif, Tehseen

Shah, Nadir

Shah, Nadir

Riaz, Wahaj

Riaz, Wahaj

Arshad, Haroon

Arshad, Haroon

Tanvir, Sohail

Tanvir, Sohail