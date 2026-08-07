Asadullah Hamza
bowler
|Full name:
|Asadullah Hamza
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|3
|2
|Overs
|33.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|Runs
|98
|68
|Wickets
|5
|1
|Avg
|19.6
|68
|SR
|39.6
|60
|Eco
|2.96
|6.8
|BB
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|4
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|46
|0
|Balls Faced
|79
|4
|Avg
|15.33
|0
|SR
|58.22
|0
|Fours
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|Highest
|28
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0