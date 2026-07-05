Asanka Weligamage

Asanka Weligamage

all rounder

Full name:Asanka Weligamage
Nationality:Hungary

Teams

2025 Teams

Budapest Blinders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1010
Overs31.031.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs326326
Wickets66
Avg54.3354.33
SR3131
Eco10.5110.51
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1111
Not outs44
Runs103103
Balls Faced100100
Avg14.7114.71
SR103103
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies88
Highest4545
Hundreds00

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