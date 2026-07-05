Asanka Weligamage
all rounder
|Full name:
|Asanka Weligamage
|Nationality:
|Hungary
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|10
|10
|Overs
|31.0
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|326
|326
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|54.33
|54.33
|SR
|31
|31
|Eco
|10.51
|10.51
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|103
|103
|Balls Faced
|100
|100
|Avg
|14.71
|14.71
|SR
|103
|103
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|8
|Highest
|45
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0