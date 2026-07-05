Azhar Ahmed Ansari
all rounder
|Full name:
|Azhar Ahmed Ansari
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|6
|9
|Innings
|4
|6
|9
|Overs
|55.1
|37.0
|31.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|1
|0
|Runs
|176
|225
|256
|Wickets
|2
|5
|6
|Avg
|88
|45
|42.66
|SR
|165.5
|44.4
|31.16
|Eco
|3.19
|6.08
|8.21
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|6
|9
|Innings
|5
|6
|6
|Not outs
|0
|2
|1
|Runs
|93
|147
|94
|Balls Faced
|335
|187
|69
|Avg
|18.6
|36.75
|18.8
|SR
|27.76
|78.6
|136.23
|Fours
|14
|16
|13
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|1
|Highest
|52
|50
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0