Azhar Ahmed Ansari

Azhar Ahmed Ansari

all rounder

Full name:Azhar Ahmed Ansari
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Puneri Bappa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches369
Innings469
Overs55.137.031.1
Balls---
Maidens1510
Runs176225256
Wickets256
Avg884542.66
SR165.544.431.16
Eco3.196.088.21
BB222
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches369
Innings566
Not outs021
Runs9314794
Balls Faced33518769
Avg18.636.7518.8
SR27.7678.6136.23
Fours141613
Fifties110
Sixies021
Highest525034
Hundreds000

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