Benjamin Nicolas Cooper

Benjamin Nicolas Cooper

batsman

Full name:Benjamin Nicolas Cooper
Nationality:Netherlands
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Sandgate Redcliffe

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches135845268
Innings00000
Overs00000
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs00000
Wickets00000
Avg00000
SR00000
Eco00000
BB00000
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches135845268
Innings115584864
Not outs1112613
Runs18712394519471448
Balls Faced20799385911611137
Avg18.728.1575.1622.5428.39
SR90.33124.7752.581.56127.35
Fours2311869108139
Fifties193410
Sixies43831248
Highest749117310991
Hundreds00110