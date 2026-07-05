Benjamin Nicolas Cooper
batsman
|Full name:
|Benjamin Nicolas Cooper
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|58
|4
|52
|68
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|58
|4
|52
|68
|Innings
|11
|55
|8
|48
|64
|Not outs
|1
|11
|2
|6
|13
|Runs
|187
|1239
|451
|947
|1448
|Balls Faced
|207
|993
|859
|1161
|1137
|Avg
|18.7
|28.15
|75.16
|22.54
|28.39
|SR
|90.33
|124.77
|52.5
|81.56
|127.35
|Fours
|23
|118
|69
|108
|139
|Fifties
|1
|9
|3
|4
|10
|Sixies
|4
|38
|3
|12
|48
|Highest
|74
|91
|173
|109
|91
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0