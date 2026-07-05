Cameron George Melly
batsman
|Full name:
|Cameron George Melly
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|4
|Innings
|6
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|135
|30
|Balls Faced
|181
|19
|Avg
|27
|15
|SR
|74.58
|157.89
|Fours
|13
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|44
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0