Cameron George Melly

Cameron George Melly

batsman

Full name:Cameron George Melly

Teams

2023 Teams

North-West Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches64
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches64
Innings63
Not outs11
Runs13530
Balls Faced18119
Avg2715
SR74.58157.89
Fours134
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest4430
Hundreds00

Another Players

Melley, Cameron

Melley, Cameron

Hunter, Ryan

Hunter, Ryan

McClintock, William

McClintock, William

Hume, Graham

Hume, Graham

Roulston, Gavin

Roulston, Gavin

Doherty, Liam Conor

Doherty, Liam Conor

Curry, Raymond

Curry, Raymond

Orr, Tommy

Orr, Tommy

Wilson, Josh

Wilson, Josh

Clarke, Ryan

Clarke, Ryan