Chamara Kantha Kapugedera
batsman
|Full name:
|Chamara Kantha Kapugedera
|Nationality:
|Sri lanka
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|102
|43
|84
|252
|123
|Innings
|1
|10
|0
|43
|37
|11
|Overs
|2.0
|44.0
|0
|147.2
|133.3
|20.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|Runs
|9
|225
|0
|575
|683
|173
|Wickets
|0
|2
|0
|8
|14
|7
|Avg
|0
|112.5
|0
|71.87
|48.78
|24.71
|SR
|0
|132
|0
|110.5
|57.21
|17.71
|Eco
|4.5
|5.11
|0
|3.9
|5.11
|8.37
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|102
|43
|84
|252
|123
|Innings
|15
|84
|38
|128
|214
|110
|Not outs
|3
|7
|7
|14
|24
|13
|Runs
|418
|1624
|703
|3919
|5614
|2022
|Balls Faced
|786
|2254
|591
|6446
|6652
|1561
|Avg
|34.83
|21.09
|22.67
|34.37
|29.54
|20.84
|SR
|53.18
|72.04
|118.95
|60.79
|84.39
|129.53
|Fours
|48
|117
|58
|406
|455
|149
|Fifties
|4
|8
|1
|23
|31
|7
|Sixies
|7
|28
|25
|45
|125
|87
|Highest
|96
|95
|50
|158
|161
|96
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7
|0