Chamara Kantha Kapugedera

Chamara Kantha Kapugedera

batsman

Full name:Chamara Kantha Kapugedera
Nationality:Sri lanka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches81024384252123
Innings1100433711
Overs2.044.00147.2133.320.4
Balls------
Maidens0001800
Runs92250575683173
Wickets0208147
Avg0112.5071.8748.7824.71
SR01320110.557.2117.71
Eco4.55.1103.95.118.37
BB010243
4w000010
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches81024384252123
Innings158438128214110
Not outs377142413
Runs4181624703391956142022
Balls Faced7862254591644666521561
Avg34.8321.0922.6734.3729.5420.84
SR53.1872.04118.9560.7984.39129.53
Fours4811758406455149
Fifties48123317
Sixies728254512587
Highest96955015816196
Hundreds000870