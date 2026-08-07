Charanjeet Singh

Charanjeet Singh

all rounder

Full name:Charanjeet Singh
Nationality:Italy

Teams

2023 Teams

Asian Latina

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Overs5.05.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3535
Wickets11
Avg3535
SR3030
Eco77
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Not outs22
Runs88
Balls Faced99
Avg00
SR88.8888.88
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest88
Hundreds00

Another Players

Dharam, Kulvir

Dharam, Kulvir

Ali, Muhammad

Ali, Muhammad

Saleem, Khan

Saleem, Khan

Mangat, Jaswinder Singh

Mangat, Jaswinder Singh

Dhindsa, Hashmat

Dhindsa, Hashmat

Pal, Lakhwinder

Pal, Lakhwinder

Muhammad, Muneem

Muhammad, Muneem

Singh, Sukhbir

Singh, Sukhbir

Singh, Gurmukh

Singh, Gurmukh

Singh, Amandeep

Singh, Amandeep