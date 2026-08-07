Chesney Francis Hughes

Chesney Francis Hughes

batsman

Full name:Chesney Francis Hughes
Nationality:Anguilla
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Anguilla

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches879093
Innings593944
Overs329.2194.4114.0
Balls---
Maidens3740
Runs13351016891
Wickets292728
Avg46.0337.6231.82
SR68.1343.2524.42
Eco4.055.217.81
BB354
4w001
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches879093
Innings1588589
Not outs944
Runs471617481661
Balls Faced939201445
Avg31.6521.5819.54
SR50.210114.94
Fours6300151
Fifties20125
Sixies45058
Highest2708165
Hundreds1000

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