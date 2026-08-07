Chesney Francis Hughes
batsman
|Full name:
|Chesney Francis Hughes
|Nationality:
|Anguilla
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|87
|90
|93
|Innings
|59
|39
|44
|Overs
|329.2
|194.4
|114.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|37
|4
|0
|Runs
|1335
|1016
|891
|Wickets
|29
|27
|28
|Avg
|46.03
|37.62
|31.82
|SR
|68.13
|43.25
|24.42
|Eco
|4.05
|5.21
|7.81
|BB
|3
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|87
|90
|93
|Innings
|158
|85
|89
|Not outs
|9
|4
|4
|Runs
|4716
|1748
|1661
|Balls Faced
|9392
|0
|1445
|Avg
|31.65
|21.58
|19.54
|SR
|50.21
|0
|114.94
|Fours
|630
|0
|151
|Fifties
|20
|12
|5
|Sixies
|45
|0
|58
|Highest
|270
|81
|65
|Hundreds
|10
|0
|0