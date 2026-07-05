Chetan Sharma News View all If you are ready to find out all the latest information about cricketer Chetan Sharma, then you are in luck as this is where you will learn all about the matches he has participated in, what helps him win. Reports | Chetan Sharma steps down as India's chief selector Chetan Sharma has stepped down as India's chief selector after a sting operation exposed him revealing confidential and controversial secrets of the Indian cricket team, as per a report from ANI. The 57-year-old had served in the role for over two years and had been reappointed only a month ago. Chetan Sharma BCCI appoint All-India Senior Men Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma recommended for role of chairman Chetan Sharma Reports | BCCI expected to introduce split captaincy after sacking selection committee Chetan Sharma Ranji Trophy 2021-22 | Cheteshwar Pujara scores 91 after getting dropped for Sri Lanka series Chetan Sharma You can ask Hardik Pandya why he is not playing Ranji Trophy, says Chetan Sharma

International career

Chetan Sharma (born January 3, 1966) is a former Indian cricketer who played as a fast bowler in both Tests and ODIs for the Indian team. He became the first player to take a hat-trick in a Cricket World Cup during the 1987 tournament against New Zealand. His hat-trick was also the first by an Indian bowler in ODIs. Sharma was part of the Indian team that won the 1985 World Championship of Cricket.

Sharma made his Test debut in 1984 against Pakistan. He took his first wicket in the very first over of his Test career. Over his career, Sharma played in 23 Test matches and 65 ODIs, taking 61 wickets in Tests and 67 wickets in ODIs.

In the 1987 Cricket World Cup, Sharma became the first player to take a hat-trick in the tournament. This was also the first hat-trick by an Indian in ODIs. He dismissed Rutherford, Ian Smith, and Chatfield. Each of these balls hit a different stump, making the hat-trick even more memorable.

Sharma played a key role in India's 2-0 series win in England in 1986. He took 16 wickets, including 10 wickets at Edgbaston, helping India win the series.

After retiring, Sharma became a cricket commentator. In 2004, he opened a fast bowling academy in Panchkula, Haryana, which closed in 2009. In December 2020, he was appointed as the chairman of the Indian selection committee. However, he was removed from the position in November 2022 after India’s exit from the T20 World Cup. He was later reappointed.

1983 - ODI Debut: Sharma played his first ODI on December 7, 1983, against the West Indies at Jamshedpur. He was 17 years old when he started his international career.

1984 - Test Debut: Sharma made his Test debut against Pakistan in Lahore from October 17 to 22, 1984. He was just 18 years old. In his first over in Test cricket, he bowled out Mohsin Khan, becoming the third Indian to take a wicket in their first over.

1985 - Tour to Sri Lanka: During India's tour to Sri Lanka in 1985, Sharma took 14 wickets across three Test matches. He also recorded his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

1986 - Tour to England: Sharma played a vital role in India's 2-0 series win over England in 1986. He took 16 wickets in two Tests. His best performance came at Birmingham, where he took 6 wickets for 58 in the second innings. He remains the only Indian to take 10 wickets in a Test match in England.

1986 - Austral-Asia Cup Final: In the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final, Sharma bowled the last ball to Pakistan's Javed Miandad. With Pakistan needing four runs, Miandad hit a six to win the match. This defeat became famous and marked the beginning of a difficult time for Indian cricket in Sharjah.

1987 - World Cup: Sharma made history in the 1987 Reliance World Cup. He took the first-ever World Cup hat-trick, dismissing Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith, and Ewen Chatfield of New Zealand in three consecutive balls.

1989 - Nehru Cup: In the 1989 Nehru Cup, Sharma scored an important knock of 101 off 96 balls against England. His hundred led India to victory in the match. He also played a key role in another win against Australia, hitting a match-winning six.

1994 - Declining Form: By the early 1990s, Sharma's form had declined. He was dropped from the team for the tour of Pakistan. In one of his final international matches in a three-nations tournament in 1994, Sharma gave away five fours in consecutive balls against Stephen Fleming of New Zealand.

1996 - Retirement: Sharma moved from Haryana to Bengal in 1993 and played for Bengal until 1996. He retired from professional cricket after the 1996 season.

In his career, Chetan Sharma played 23 Tests and 65 ODIs. Despite his small size, he proved himself as an important player for India in the 1980s.

Leagues Participation

Chetan Sharma did not participate in any cricket leagues, as they did not exist during his playing days. The concept of professional domestic leagues, like the Indian Premier League (IPL), came much later, after Sharma's career had ended.

Domestic career

Chetan Sharma began his domestic cricket career in 1982/83 with Punjab at the age of 17. He played for Punjab in first-class matches until 1992/93. During this time, he also represented the East Zone. His performances in these matches helped him build a strong reputation and led to his selection for the Indian national team.

Sharma continued to play in domestic cricket until the late 1990s. He stayed connected to his roots in Ludhiana, Punjab, where he was born. The city played an important role in his cricket journey, providing him with support and opportunities to grow.

One of his last domestic matches was in the 1995/96 Wills Trophy One-Day Tournament. On November 5, 1995, Sharma played for Wills' XI against Bengal at Brabourne Stadium in Bombay. Wills' XI won the match by 75 runs. Sharma bowled 8 overs, taking 1 wicket for 37 runs. Despite his performance, Bengal, led by Sourav Ganguly's 104, lost the game.

Records and achievements

Chetan Sharma had an impressive career with many records and achievements.

Asia Cup Winner (1984): Sharma was part of the Indian team that won the Asia Cup in 1984, held in the United Arab Emirates.

First Hat-Trick in Cricket World Cup (1987): He became the first player to take a hat-trick in a Cricket World Cup, doing so against New Zealand in 1987.

World Championship of Cricket (1985): He was part of the Indian team that won the 1985 World Championship of Cricket.

Test Career (1984-1989): Sharma played 23 Tests, taking 61 wickets with an average of 35.46.

ODI Career (1983-1994): He played 65 ODIs, claiming 67 wickets with an average of 34.87.

First-Class Career (1982-1997): Sharma took 433 wickets in 121 first-class matches. He scored 3,714 runs with an average of 35.03, including 3 centuries and 21 fifties.

2-0 Series Win over England (1986): He played an important role in India’s 2-0 victory over England in 1986, taking 16 wickets.

Famous Last Ball Incident (1986): In the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final, Sharma bowled the last ball to Javed Miandad, which Miandad hit for a six, securing Pakistan’s victory.

Personal life

Chetan Sharma has a private life, but some details about him are known to the public. He is not often in the spotlight for personal matters, but there are a few key aspects that fans and followers discuss.

Family

Chetan Sharma is married to Ramani Sharma. The couple has two children, a daughter named Tanavi and a son named Rachit. His father, M. L. Sharma, is an important figure in his life, and his sister's name is Rakesh Sharma.

Finances

Chetan Sharma's net worth is around $20 million. This reflects the success he achieved throughout his cricket career.

Cars and House

Details about his home and cars are not widely shared, but Chetan Sharma has mentioned that several Indian cricketers, including Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, and Deepak Hooda, have visited him at his house.

Scandals

In February 2023, Chetan Sharma became involved in a controversy after a sting operation. He claimed that some Indian cricketers used fake injections to speed up their recovery and return to the team. He also said some cricketers lied about their fitness to be selected for major tournaments. After the sting, he resigned from his position as chief selector. Additionally, he accused Virat Kohli of misleading the media in 2021 regarding his removal from the ODI captaincy.

Fans

In 2023, when Chetan Sharma resigned from his role as chief selector, memes about it spread across social media. Many fans were glad about this change due to some of the controversial decisions he made while in the role. He has around 23,000 followers on Instagram.