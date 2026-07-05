Christina Maria Gough

Christina Maria Gough

all rounder

Full name:Christina Maria Gough
Nationality:Germany
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Germany Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches38
Innings30
Overs84.2
Balls-
Maidens5
Runs432
Wickets27
Avg16
SR18.74
Eco5.12
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches38
Innings36
Not outs12
Runs1031
Balls Faced1090
Avg42.95
SR94.58
Fours105
Fifties6
Sixies8
Highest101
Hundreds1

Another Players

Bargna, Emma Catherine

Bargna, Emma Catherine

Vijayaraghavan, Karthika

Vijayaraghavan, Karthika

Balaji, Ashwini

Balaji, Ashwini

Stolle, Verena

Stolle, Verena

Shahid, Rameesha

Shahid, Rameesha

McAnanama-Brereton, Suzanne Renee

McAnanama-Brereton, Suzanne Renee

Doddaballapur, Anuradha

Doddaballapur, Anuradha

Sophia Beresford, Milena

Sophia Beresford, Milena

Mannan, Sharmaine

Mannan, Sharmaine

Kohli, Asmita

Kohli, Asmita