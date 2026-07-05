Christina Maria Gough
all rounder
|Full name:
|Christina Maria Gough
|Nationality:
|Germany
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|30
|Overs
|84.2
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|5
|Runs
|432
|Wickets
|27
|Avg
|16
|SR
|18.74
|Eco
|5.12
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|36
|Not outs
|12
|Runs
|1031
|Balls Faced
|1090
|Avg
|42.95
|SR
|94.58
|Fours
|105
|Fifties
|6
|Sixies
|8
|Highest
|101
|Hundreds
|1