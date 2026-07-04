Christopher Dougherty

Christopher Dougherty

wicket keeper

Full name:Christopher Dougherty
Nationality:Ireland

Teams

2023 Teams

Ciyms Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches861
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches861
Innings1451
Not outs000
Runs21212442
Balls Faced58417642
Avg15.1424.842
SR36.370.45100
Fours28143
Fifties100
Sixies021
Highest744642
Hundreds000