Christopher Dougherty
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Christopher Dougherty
|Nationality:
|Ireland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|6
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|6
|1
|Innings
|14
|5
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|212
|124
|42
|Balls Faced
|584
|176
|42
|Avg
|15.14
|24.8
|42
|SR
|36.3
|70.45
|100
|Fours
|28
|14
|3
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|1
|Highest
|74
|46
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0