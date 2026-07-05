Courtney Anne Webb
batsman
|Full name:
|Courtney Anne Webb
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
|Date of Birth (Age):
|November 30, 1999 (23 years)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Gemini
|Height:
|163 cm
|Hometown:
|Launceston, Tasmania
|Jersey Number:
|6
|Batting Style:
|Right-handed Batsman
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|12
|Overs
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|254
|Wickets
|10
|Avg
|25.4
|SR
|18.6
|Eco
|8.19
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|63
|Innings
|55
|Not outs
|13
|Runs
|952
|Balls Faced
|938
|Avg
|22.66
|SR
|101.49
|Fours
|86
|Fifties
|1
|Sixies
|9
|Highest
|54
|Hundreds
|0