Courtney Anne Webb

Courtney Anne Webb

batsman

Full name:Courtney Anne Webb
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break
Date of Birth (Age):November 30, 1999 (23 years)
Zodiac Sign:Gemini
Height:163 cm
Hometown:Launceston, Tasmania
Jersey Number:6
Batting Style:Right-handed Batsman
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

South Australian Scorpions Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches63
Innings12
Overs31.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs254
Wickets10
Avg25.4
SR18.6
Eco8.19
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches63
Innings55
Not outs13
Runs952
Balls Faced938
Avg22.66
SR101.49
Fours86
Fifties1
Sixies9
Highest54
Hundreds0

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