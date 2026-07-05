Damani Sewell

Damani Sewell

bowler

Full name:Damani Sewell
Nationality:Jamaica

Teams

2023 Teams

United Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches15
Innings25
Overs57.033.0
Balls--
Maidens130
Runs159153
Wickets46
Avg39.7525.5
SR85.533
Eco2.784.63
BB43
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches15
Innings24
Not outs00
Runs1529
Balls Faced6476
Avg7.57.25
SR23.4338.15
Fours21
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest912
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Allen, Rushane

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Harrow, Maurice

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Anderson, Sashane

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Henry, Rogjohn

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Walker, Sanjay

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Williams, Javed

Williams, Javed