Damani Sewell
bowler
|Full name:
|Damani Sewell
|Nationality:
|Jamaica
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|5
|Innings
|2
|5
|Overs
|57.0
|33.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|13
|0
|Runs
|159
|153
|Wickets
|4
|6
|Avg
|39.75
|25.5
|SR
|85.5
|33
|Eco
|2.78
|4.63
|BB
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|5
|Innings
|2
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|15
|29
|Balls Faced
|64
|76
|Avg
|7.5
|7.25
|SR
|23.43
|38.15
|Fours
|2
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0