Deepak Putul Gohain

Deepak Putul Gohain

bowler

Full name:Deepak Putul Gohain
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2024 Teams

Saptarshi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches342
Innings442
Overs82.226.18.0
Balls---
Maidens1000
Runs25014946
Wickets681
Avg41.6618.6246
SR82.3319.6248
Eco3.035.695.75
BB341
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches342
Innings540
Not outs110
Runs1150
Balls Faced33330
Avg0.2550
SR3.0345.450
Fours010
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1150
Hundreds000

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