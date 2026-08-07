Deepak Putul Gohain
bowler
|Full name:
|Deepak Putul Gohain
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|2
|Innings
|4
|4
|2
|Overs
|82.2
|26.1
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|0
|Runs
|250
|149
|46
|Wickets
|6
|8
|1
|Avg
|41.66
|18.62
|46
|SR
|82.33
|19.62
|48
|Eco
|3.03
|5.69
|5.75
|BB
|3
|4
|1
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|2
|Innings
|5
|4
|0
|Not outs
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|1
|15
|0
|Balls Faced
|33
|33
|0
|Avg
|0.25
|5
|0
|SR
|3.03
|45.45
|0
|Fours
|0
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|15
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0