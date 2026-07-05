Dharma Naren Reddy

Dharma Naren Reddy

bowler

Full name:Dharma Naren Reddy
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Vizag Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6819
Innings7811
Overs62.362.025.5
Balls---
Maidens1120
Runs183303159
Wickets648
Avg30.575.7519.87
SR62.59319.37
Eco2.924.886.15
BB422
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6819
Innings8613
Not outs234
Runs12989188
Balls Faced34967130
Avg21.529.6620.88
SR36.96132.83144.61
Fours1568
Fifties100
Sixies4513
Highest513043
Hundreds000

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