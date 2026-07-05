Dharma Naren Reddy
bowler
|Full name:
|Dharma Naren Reddy
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|8
|19
|Innings
|7
|8
|11
|Overs
|62.3
|62.0
|25.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|2
|0
|Runs
|183
|303
|159
|Wickets
|6
|4
|8
|Avg
|30.5
|75.75
|19.87
|SR
|62.5
|93
|19.37
|Eco
|2.92
|4.88
|6.15
|BB
|4
|2
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|8
|19
|Innings
|8
|6
|13
|Not outs
|2
|3
|4
|Runs
|129
|89
|188
|Balls Faced
|349
|67
|130
|Avg
|21.5
|29.66
|20.88
|SR
|36.96
|132.83
|144.61
|Fours
|15
|6
|8
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|5
|13
|Highest
|51
|30
|43
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0