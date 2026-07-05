Karan Shinde
batsman
|Full name:
|Karan Shinde
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|17
|6
|Innings
|7
|3
|0
|Overs
|22.5
|7.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|88
|45
|0
|Wickets
|2
|1
|0
|Avg
|44
|45
|0
|SR
|68.5
|42
|0
|Eco
|3.85
|6.42
|0
|BB
|2
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|17
|6
|Innings
|34
|15
|6
|Not outs
|6
|2
|2
|Runs
|1178
|404
|176
|Balls Faced
|2764
|512
|118
|Avg
|42.07
|31.07
|44
|SR
|42.61
|78.9
|149.15
|Fours
|146
|28
|20
|Fifties
|7
|2
|1
|Sixies
|5
|6
|7
|Highest
|110
|60
|75
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0