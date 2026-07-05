Karan Shinde

Karan Shinde

batsman

Full name:Karan Shinde
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly

Teams

2026 Teams

Andhra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches21176
Innings730
Overs22.57.00
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs88450
Wickets210
Avg44450
SR68.5420
Eco3.856.420
BB210
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches21176
Innings34156
Not outs622
Runs1178404176
Balls Faced2764512118
Avg42.0731.0744
SR42.6178.9149.15
Fours1462820
Fifties721
Sixies567
Highest1106075
Hundreds300

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