Dara Benjim Prasanth Kumar

Dara Benjim Prasanth Kumar

batsman

Full name:Dara Benjim Prasanth Kumar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly

Teams

2024 Teams

Vizag Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches674248
Innings481515
Overs193.045.031.0
Balls---
Maidens2310
Runs689250239
Wickets1449
Avg49.2162.526.55
SR82.7167.520.66
Eco3.565.557.7
BB413
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches674248
Innings1144243
Not outs824
Runs36431283760
Balls Faced86681783685
Avg34.3632.0719.48
SR42.0271.95110.94
Fours44511969
Fifties15115
Sixies312230
Highest1999079
Hundreds900

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