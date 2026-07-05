Dara Benjim Prasanth Kumar
batsman
|Full name:
|Dara Benjim Prasanth Kumar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|67
|42
|48
|Innings
|48
|15
|15
|Overs
|193.0
|45.0
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|23
|1
|0
|Runs
|689
|250
|239
|Wickets
|14
|4
|9
|Avg
|49.21
|62.5
|26.55
|SR
|82.71
|67.5
|20.66
|Eco
|3.56
|5.55
|7.7
|BB
|4
|1
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|67
|42
|48
|Innings
|114
|42
|43
|Not outs
|8
|2
|4
|Runs
|3643
|1283
|760
|Balls Faced
|8668
|1783
|685
|Avg
|34.36
|32.07
|19.48
|SR
|42.02
|71.95
|110.94
|Fours
|445
|119
|69
|Fifties
|15
|11
|5
|Sixies
|31
|22
|30
|Highest
|199
|90
|79
|Hundreds
|9
|0
|0