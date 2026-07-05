Edward Barrie Knowles

Edward Barrie Knowles

batsman

Full name:Edward Barrie Knowles

Teams

2022 Teams

Vinohrady Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1313
Not outs33
Runs136136
Balls Faced153153
Avg13.613.6
SR88.8888.88
Fours1616
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2323
Hundreds00

Another Players

Flottow, James

Flottow, James

Tavlaridis, Michalis

Tavlaridis, Michalis

Londesborough, Michael

Londesborough, Michael

Bhatia, Shobhit

Bhatia, Shobhit

Patel, Yashkumar

Patel, Yashkumar

Sirisena, Alex

Sirisena, Alex

Hayat, Arshad

Hayat, Arshad

Gilham, Kyle

Gilham, Kyle

Goud, Siddarth

Goud, Siddarth

Boulton-Smith, Benjamin

Boulton-Smith, Benjamin