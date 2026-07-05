Edward Barrie Knowles
batsman
|Full name:
|Edward Barrie Knowles
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|13
|13
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|136
|136
|Balls Faced
|153
|153
|Avg
|13.6
|13.6
|SR
|88.88
|88.88
|Fours
|16
|16
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|23
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0