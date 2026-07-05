Emilia Louise Bartram
all rounder
|Full name:
|Emilia Louise Bartram
|Nationality:
|Italy
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|4
|Innings
|14
|4
|Overs
|43.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|Runs
|220
|85
|Wickets
|9
|0
|Avg
|24.44
|0
|SR
|28.66
|0
|Eco
|5.11
|7.08
|BB
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|4
|Innings
|14
|3
|Not outs
|6
|0
|Runs
|214
|36
|Balls Faced
|202
|54
|Avg
|26.75
|12
|SR
|105.94
|66.66
|Fours
|24
|3
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|Highest
|50
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0