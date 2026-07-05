Emilia Louise Bartram

Emilia Louise Bartram

all rounder

Full name:Emilia Louise Bartram
Nationality:Italy
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Italy Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches154
Innings144
Overs43.012.0
Balls--
Maidens50
Runs22085
Wickets90
Avg24.440
SR28.660
Eco5.117.08
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches154
Innings143
Not outs60
Runs21436
Balls Faced20254
Avg26.7512
SR105.9466.66
Fours243
Fifties10
Sixies30
Highest5019
Hundreds00

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