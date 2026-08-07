Erin Margaret Bermingham

Erin Margaret Bermingham

batsman

Full name:Erin Margaret Bermingham
Nationality:New zealand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches3431
Innings3430
Overs260.5105.0
Balls--
Maidens193
Runs1047569
Wickets4333
Avg24.3417.24
SR36.3919.09
Eco4.015.41
BB42
4w20
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches3431
Innings2117
Not outs54
Runs18774
Balls Faced25289
Avg11.685.69
SR74.283.14
Fours195
Fifties00
Sixies40
Highest3520
Hundreds00