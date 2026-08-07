Erin Margaret Bermingham
batsman
|Full name:
|Erin Margaret Bermingham
|Nationality:
|New zealand
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|34
|31
|Innings
|34
|30
|Overs
|260.5
|105.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|19
|3
|Runs
|1047
|569
|Wickets
|43
|33
|Avg
|24.34
|17.24
|SR
|36.39
|19.09
|Eco
|4.01
|5.41
|BB
|4
|2
|4w
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|34
|31
|Innings
|21
|17
|Not outs
|5
|4
|Runs
|187
|74
|Balls Faced
|252
|89
|Avg
|11.68
|5.69
|SR
|74.2
|83.14
|Fours
|19
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|Highest
|35
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0