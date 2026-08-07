Farasat Ali Wani

Farasat Ali Wani

batsman

Full name:Farasat Ali Wani
Nationality:Hungary
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Budapest Blinders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1313
Not outs11
Runs146146
Balls Faced125125
Avg12.1612.16
SR116.8116.8
Fours1010
Fifties00
Sixies88
Highest2323
Hundreds00

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