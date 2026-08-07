Farasat Ali Wani
batsman
|Full name:
|Farasat Ali Wani
|Nationality:
|Hungary
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|13
|13
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|146
|146
|Balls Faced
|125
|125
|Avg
|12.16
|12.16
|SR
|116.8
|116.8
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|8
|Highest
|23
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0