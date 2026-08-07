Farid Maliks

Farid Maliks

batsman

Full name:Farid Maliks
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Overs4.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3434
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco8.58.5
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00