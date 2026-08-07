Frederico Carava

Frederico Carava

batsman

Full name:Frederico Carava
Nationality:Mozambique

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs2929
Balls Faced6363
Avg5.85.8
SR46.0346.03
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1212
Hundreds00