Frederico Carava
batsman
|Full name:
|Frederico Carava
|Nationality:
|Mozambique
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|29
|29
|Balls Faced
|63
|63
|Avg
|5.8
|5.8
|SR
|46.03
|46.03
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0