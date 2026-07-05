Gonnabattula Kanakaraju Chiranjeevi

Gonnabattula Kanakaraju Chiranjeevi

all rounder

Full name:Gonnabattula Kanakaraju Chiranjeevi
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Coastal Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches18142
Innings1071
Overs25.328.41.0
Balls---
Maidens500
Runs6915210
Wickets420
Avg17.25760
SR38.25860
Eco2.75.310
BB310
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches18142
Innings31122
Not outs420
Runs64717922
Balls Faced153521328
Avg23.9617.911
SR42.1484.0378.57
Fours71173
Fifties410
Sixies1320
Highest1055320
Hundreds100

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