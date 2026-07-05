Gonnabattula Kanakaraju Chiranjeevi
all rounder
|Full name:
|Gonnabattula Kanakaraju Chiranjeevi
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|14
|2
|Innings
|10
|7
|1
|Overs
|25.3
|28.4
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|0
|Runs
|69
|152
|10
|Wickets
|4
|2
|0
|Avg
|17.25
|76
|0
|SR
|38.25
|86
|0
|Eco
|2.7
|5.3
|10
|BB
|3
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|14
|2
|Innings
|31
|12
|2
|Not outs
|4
|2
|0
|Runs
|647
|179
|22
|Balls Faced
|1535
|213
|28
|Avg
|23.96
|17.9
|11
|SR
|42.14
|84.03
|78.57
|Fours
|71
|17
|3
|Fifties
|4
|1
|0
|Sixies
|13
|2
|0
|Highest
|105
|53
|20
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0