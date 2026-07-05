Habib Ahmadzai

Habib Ahmadzai

batsman

Full name:Habib Ahmadzai

Teams

2023 Teams

Graz Cricket Academy

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings55
Overs14.014.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs9696
Wickets77
Avg13.7113.71
SR1212
Eco6.856.85
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings1111
Not outs33
Runs140140
Balls Faced140140
Avg17.517.5
SR100100
Fours1313
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest3939
Hundreds00

Another Players

Hamidi, Rohid

Hamidi, Rohid

Kotwal, Abidullah

Kotwal, Abidullah

Shah, Ashtiaq

Shah, Ashtiaq

Safi, Hamid

Safi, Hamid

Mansoor, Safi

Mansoor, Safi

Hyder, Raza

Hyder, Raza

Cheluvappa, Dilip Hebbale

Cheluvappa, Dilip Hebbale

Afzal, Shehzad

Afzal, Shehzad

Durani, Shawkat

Durani, Shawkat

Sohil, Atef

Sohil, Atef