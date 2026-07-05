Habib Ahmadzai
batsman
|Full name:
|Habib Ahmadzai
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|14.0
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|96
|96
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|13.71
|13.71
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|6.85
|6.85
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|140
|140
|Balls Faced
|140
|140
|Avg
|17.5
|17.5
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|13
|13
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|39
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0