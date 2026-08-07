Haleema Azeem Dar
bowler
|Full name:
|Haleema Azeem Dar
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|18
|5
|Innings
|3
|16
|5
|Overs
|51.0
|102.5
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|4
|0
|Runs
|182
|575
|145
|Wickets
|5
|10
|8
|Avg
|36.4
|57.5
|18.12
|SR
|61.2
|61.7
|14.25
|Eco
|3.56
|5.59
|7.63
|BB
|4
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|18
|5
|Innings
|3
|16
|3
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|60
|174
|13
|Balls Faced
|108
|204
|19
|Avg
|20
|13.38
|4.33
|SR
|55.55
|85.29
|68.42
|Fours
|10
|9
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|6
|0
|Highest
|39
|35
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0