Haleema Azeem Dar

Haleema Azeem Dar

bowler

Full name:Haleema Azeem Dar
Nationality:Pakistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2185
Innings3165
Overs51.0102.519.0
Balls---
Maidens840
Runs182575145
Wickets5108
Avg36.457.518.12
SR61.261.714.25
Eco3.565.597.63
BB423
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2185
Innings3163
Not outs030
Runs6017413
Balls Faced10820419
Avg2013.384.33
SR55.5585.2968.42
Fours1092
Fifties000
Sixies060
Highest393513
Hundreds000