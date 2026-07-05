Hamid Mehmood
all rounder
|Full name:
|Hamid Mehmood
|Nationality:
|Sweden
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|20.0
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|97
|97
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|16.16
|16.16
|SR
|20
|20
|Eco
|4.85
|4.85
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|189
|189
|Balls Faced
|187
|187
|Avg
|31.5
|31.5
|SR
|101.07
|101.07
|Fours
|18
|18
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|69
|69
|Hundreds
|0
|0