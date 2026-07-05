Hamid Mehmood

Hamid Mehmood

all rounder

Full name:Hamid Mehmood
Nationality:Sweden
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2024 Teams

Sweden

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings77
Overs20.020.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9797
Wickets66
Avg16.1616.16
SR2020
Eco4.854.85
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings88
Not outs22
Runs189189
Balls Faced187187
Avg31.531.5
SR101.07101.07
Fours1818
Fifties22
Sixies22
Highest6969
Hundreds00

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