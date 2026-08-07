Han Lili
all rounder
|Full name:
|Han Lili
|Nationality:
|China
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|16
|Overs
|59.3
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|3
|Runs
|235
|Wickets
|19
|Avg
|12.36
|SR
|18.78
|Eco
|3.94
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|19
|Not outs
|4
|Runs
|227
|Balls Faced
|295
|Avg
|15.13
|SR
|76.94
|Fours
|21
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|45
|Hundreds
|0