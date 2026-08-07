Han Lili

Han Lili

all rounder

Full name:Han Lili
Nationality:China
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

China Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches24
Innings16
Overs59.3
Balls-
Maidens3
Runs235
Wickets19
Avg12.36
SR18.78
Eco3.94
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches24
Innings19
Not outs4
Runs227
Balls Faced295
Avg15.13
SR76.94
Fours21
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest45
Hundreds0

Another Players

Yin, Wenjing

Yin, Wenjing

Zheng, Lili

Zheng, Lili

Zhao, Rongyu

Zhao, Rongyu

Mei, Zi

Mei, Zi

Cai, Yuanyuan

Cai, Yuanyuan

Jin, Xiuli

Jin, Xiuli

Yang, Jing

Yang, Jing

Qian, Xu

Qian, Xu

Liu, Mengting

Liu, Mengting

Zhou, Caiyun

Zhou, Caiyun