Hannah Little

Hannah Little

bowler

Full name:Hannah Little
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Scorchers Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches47
Innings37
Overs6.022.0
Balls--
Maidens03
Runs3490
Wickets06
Avg015
SR022
Eco5.664.09
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches47
Innings10
Not outs00
Runs20
Balls Faced40
Avg20
SR500
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest20
Hundreds00

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