Hannah Little
bowler
|Full name:
|Hannah Little
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|Innings
|3
|7
|Overs
|6.0
|22.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|3
|Runs
|34
|90
|Wickets
|0
|6
|Avg
|0
|15
|SR
|0
|22
|Eco
|5.66
|4.09
|BB
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|Innings
|1
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|0
|Balls Faced
|4
|0
|Avg
|2
|0
|SR
|50
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0