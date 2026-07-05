Harwinder Singh

International career

Harvinder Singh’s career, although short, showed great potential in the late 90s. He was known for his medium pace bowling, which earned him a spot in the Indian team. However, injuries and inconsistent form limited his opportunities. His career in international cricket lasted from 1997 to 2001, during which he played in both Test matches and One Day Internationals (ODIs). Here is a look at his career, year by year:

Test debut: 6 March 1998 – Harvinder played his first Test match against Australia, taking early wickets.

First ODI: 13 September 1997 – His first ODI was against Pakistan, where he continued to show his skills with the ball.

Last Test: 22 August 2001 – His final Test match was against Sri Lanka. Although his performance was solid, he could not secure a regular place in the team.

Last ODI: 17 October 2001 – Harvinder’s final ODI match came against Kenya. At just 24, his international career ended early.

Leagues Participation

Harvinder Singh did not take part in any leagues during his career. His focus remained on playing for India in international matches. His career was cut short due to injuries and inconsistent form, which limited his chances in domestic and league cricket.

Domestic career

After Harvinder Singh lost his place in the national team, he continued to play domestic cricket for the Railways. A back injury slowed him down, but he kept playing First-Class cricket until his retirement in 2008 at the age of 31.

When he joined Railways, the team was not seen as strong. Many players avoided joining, but Harvinder and his teammates, like Amit Pagnis, JP Yadav, Raja Ali Hasan, Santosh Sahu, and TP Singh, helped the team reach back-to-back Ranji Trophy finals against Baroda in the 2000-2001 and 2001-02 seasons.

Harvinder remembers the first final as a tough loss. The team had a 250-run lead but collapsed on the final day. The following year, Railways won the trophy in just three days. Harvinder found that win to be very sweet.

After retiring, Harvinder became the coach of the Railways team in 2014. He accepted the role gladly because he had spent 13 years with the team and wanted to give back to cricket.

At 31, Harvinder felt it was time to retire. It had been seven years since his last international match, and the rise of players like Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra ended his chances. His performance also dropped, and the rise of Anureet Singh led him to make the decision.

After retiring from playing, Harvinder continued his cricket career as a coach. In 2020, he became the National Selector for India.

Records and achievements

Harvinder Singh had a brief but memorable career in cricket. Here are his key records:

Highest score: Test: 6 ODI: 3

Balls bowled: Test: 273 ODI: 686

Wickets taken: Test: 4 ODI: 24

Bowling average: Test: 46.25 ODI: 25.37

Best bowling figures: Test: 2/62 ODI: 3/44



Harvinder made a name for himself in the SAARC tournament in Bangladesh in 1997, where he took 6 wickets against Pakistan A and 4 wickets against Bangladesh A.

He debuted in ODIs against Pakistan in 1997, taking 3 wickets in his first game.

In 2020, Harvinder became the National Selector for India.

Personal life

Harvinder Singh, known for his cricket career, leads a life away from the media's intense spotlight. His family, financial standing, and personal preferences provide a glimpse into his life beyond the cricket field.

Family

Harvinder was born to Sardar Hardev Singh. He has a brother, Mandeep Singh, who also played cricket professionally.

Financial Status

As of 2024, Harvinder Singh’s net worth is estimated at $1.38 million.

Scandals

Unlike many other cricketers, Harvinder has not been at the center of media controversies. His lower media presence may be one reason for the absence of scandalous stories surrounding him.

Fans

Finding Harvinder Singh’s Instagram account is challenging. It is often confused with a similar name belonging to an archer. As a result, there is limited information available about his fan following.