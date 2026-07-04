Heinrich Sebastian Gericke
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Heinrich Sebastian Gericke
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|20
|20
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|541
|541
|Balls Faced
|330
|330
|Avg
|27.05
|27.05
|SR
|163.93
|163.93
|Fours
|46
|46
|Fifties
|4
|4
|Sixies
|22
|22
|Highest
|91
|91
|Hundreds
|0
|0