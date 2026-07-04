Heinrich Sebastian Gericke

Heinrich Sebastian Gericke

wicket keeper

Full name:Heinrich Sebastian Gericke
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2023 Teams

Southern Crusaders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings2020
Not outs00
Runs541541
Balls Faced330330
Avg27.0527.05
SR163.93163.93
Fours4646
Fifties44
Sixies2222
Highest9191
Hundreds00

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