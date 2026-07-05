Iftekar Jaman

Iftekar Jaman

all rounder

Full name:Iftekar Jaman

Teams

2023 Teams

Nicosia Tigers Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings11
Overs1.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1515
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco1515
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs5050
Balls Faced3636
Avg16.6616.66
SR138.88138.88
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest2222
Hundreds00

Another Players

Chowdhury, Aminul Islam

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Hussain, Mohammad

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Hossain, Sakhawat

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Adnan, Sohail

Adnan, Sohail

Shakil

Shakil

Ranabhat, Bimal

Ranabhat, Bimal

Mazumder, Roman

Mazumder, Roman

Mehmood, Asif

Mehmood, Asif

Ahmed, Mohammed Sabbir

Ahmed, Mohammed Sabbir

linkon, Jamil hossain

linkon, Jamil hossain