Iftekar Jaman
all rounder
|Full name:
|Iftekar Jaman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|1.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|15
|15
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|15
|15
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|50
|50
|Balls Faced
|36
|36
|Avg
|16.66
|16.66
|SR
|138.88
|138.88
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|22
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0