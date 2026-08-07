Isabel Toua
bowler
|Full name:
|Isabel Toua
|Nationality:
|Papua New Guinea
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|25
|Overs
|67.1
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|3
|Runs
|248
|Wickets
|21
|Avg
|11.8
|SR
|19.19
|Eco
|3.69
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|9
|Not outs
|4
|Runs
|30
|Balls Faced
|51
|Avg
|6
|SR
|58.82
|Fours
|2
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|8
|Hundreds
|0