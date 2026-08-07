Isabel Toua

Isabel Toua

bowler

Full name:Isabel Toua
Nationality:Papua New Guinea
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Papua New Guinea Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches30
Innings25
Overs67.1
Balls-
Maidens3
Runs248
Wickets21
Avg11.8
SR19.19
Eco3.69
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches30
Innings9
Not outs4
Runs30
Balls Faced51
Avg6
SR58.82
Fours2
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest8
Hundreds0

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