Jagdish Purushottam Zope
bowler
|Full name:
|Jagdish Purushottam Zope
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|7
|Innings
|2
|10
|7
|Overs
|32.1
|92.2
|23.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|7
|0
|Runs
|126
|492
|198
|Wickets
|1
|18
|7
|Avg
|126
|27.33
|28.28
|SR
|193
|30.77
|20
|Eco
|3.91
|5.32
|8.48
|BB
|1
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|7
|Innings
|2
|8
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|7
|91
|41
|Balls Faced
|12
|93
|30
|Avg
|7
|13
|13.66
|SR
|58.33
|97.84
|136.66
|Fours
|1
|9
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|3
|1
|Highest
|5
|22
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0