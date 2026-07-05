Jagdish Purushottam Zope

Jagdish Purushottam Zope

bowler

Full name:Jagdish Purushottam Zope
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1107
Innings2107
Overs32.192.223.2
Balls---
Maidens270
Runs126492198
Wickets1187
Avg12627.3328.28
SR19330.7720
Eco3.915.328.48
BB152
4w010
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1107
Innings284
Not outs111
Runs79141
Balls Faced129330
Avg71313.66
SR58.3397.84136.66
Fours194
Fifties000
Sixies031
Highest52216
Hundreds000

Another Players

Kate, Harshal

Kate, Harshal

Daud, Rameshwar

Daud, Rameshwar

Gujar, Varun

Gujar, Varun

Khatpe, Onkar

Khatpe, Onkar

Nawale, Saurabh

Nawale, Saurabh

Chavan, Swaraj Yogesh

Chavan, Swaraj Yogesh

Thenge, Anand

Thenge, Anand

Nair, Rushikesh

Nair, Rushikesh

Hangargekar, Rajvardhan

Hangargekar, Rajvardhan

Jadhav, Akash

Jadhav, Akash