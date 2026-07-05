Saurabh Nawale
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Saurabh Nawale
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|9
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|9
|Innings
|11
|7
|Not outs
|1
|3
|Runs
|339
|79
|Balls Faced
|547
|79
|Avg
|33.9
|19.75
|SR
|61.97
|100
|Fours
|46
|5
|Fifties
|3
|0
|Sixies
|2
|3
|Highest
|72
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0