Saurabh Nawale

Saurabh Nawale

wicket keeper

Full name:Saurabh Nawale
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Maharashtra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches79
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches79
Innings117
Not outs13
Runs33979
Balls Faced54779
Avg33.919.75
SR61.97100
Fours465
Fifties30
Sixies23
Highest7234
Hundreds00

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