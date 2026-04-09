Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
Indian Premier League
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
KKR
181
LSG
182
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
Ekana Stadium
LSG
164
GT
165
bowler
|Full name:
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
|Date of Birth (Age):
|November 10 2010(20)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Scorpio
|Height:
|183 cm
|Hometown:
|Tuljapur, Osmanabad district, Maharashtra, India
|Jersey Number:
|77
|Batting Style:
|Right Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm fast medium
|Social Media:
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|21
|10
|Innings
|6
|21
|9
|Overs
|119.5
|155.3
|30.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|16
|6
|0
|Runs
|436
|894
|260
|Wickets
|13
|39
|8
|Avg
|33.53
|22.92
|32.5
|SR
|55.3
|23.92
|22.5
|Eco
|3.63
|5.74
|8.66
|BB
|6
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|21
|10
|Innings
|4
|10
|3
|Not outs
|0
|2
|1
|Runs
|13
|96
|15
|Balls Faced
|40
|69
|12
|Avg
|3.25
|12
|7.5
|SR
|32.5
|139.13
|125
|Fours
|2
|5
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|8
|1
|Highest
|4
|24
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Indian Premier League
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
KKR
181
LSG
182
Indian Premier League
Ekana Stadium
LSG
164
GT
165
Rajvardhan Hangargekar was born on November 10, 2002, in Tuljapur, Maharashtra. He is a young all-rounder who became known for his performances in the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup, where he helped India win the tournament with both bat and ball. Hangargekar is recognized for his unique run-up and pace with the ball. He can also bat lower in the order and hit big shots, making him a potential candidate for the No. 8 spot in limited-overs formats.
Under-19
Hangargekar has not yet played in senior international cricket.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar played for Chennai Super Kings from 2022 to 2024. He gained valuable skills and experience during this time. In 2025, he joined Lucknow Super Giants and continues his journey in the IPL with them.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar made his mark in the Indian Premier League after his strong performance in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.75 crores but spent most of his initial seasons on the bench. Despite limited opportunities, he impressed in his debut match in 2023. In 2025, Hangargekar moved to Lucknow Super Giants after being bought for 30 lakh in the auction.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2022–2024
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Joined the team for INR 1.75 crores after the U-19 World Cup. Played in IPL 2023 but was benched for most of the seasons due to the presence of more experienced pacers.
|
2025–present
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
Bought for 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. Joined the team after the auction, continuing his IPL career.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar has been a regular player for Maharashtra since 2021. He made his T20 debut for the state against Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 season. Although he had a difficult start, going wicketless and getting out for a duck, he quickly turned things around. In February 2021, he made his List-A debut against Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he impressed with a four-wicket haul, helping Maharashtra win by 59 runs. The match was memorable, as his captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, scored a stunning double century and later shared his 'Player of the Match' trophy with Hangargekar.
Hangargekar's First-Class debut came in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy against Delhi, where he took three wickets in the second innings after picking up the key wickets of Nitish Rana, Yash Dhull, and Simarjeet Singh in the first innings. He showed promise with both bat and ball, though he didn’t score many runs in that match.
In 2023, he was selected for the India A squad in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup. He played a vital role in helping India A reach the final, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets from four innings. His five-wicket haul against Pakistan A was a standout performance, and he guided his team to a dominant victory.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar has quickly earned recognition in his cricket career, setting impressive records along the way. He has become known for his pace and skill, and his achievements stand out in domestic and international cricket.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar is a young cricketer whose personal life has been shaped by both highs and lows. From the support of his family to facing challenges, he has handled both triumph and adversity.
Rajvardhan's father, Subhas Hangargekar, passed away in 2020 due to COVID-19. He was a devoted fan of MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings and would have loved to see his son play for them. Rajvardhan’s mother, Anita Hangargekar, and brother, Abhijeet Hangargekar, have always supported him.
As of 2024, Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s net worth is estimated at INR 7 crores (USD 1 million). His growing success in domestic and international cricket contributes to his wealth.
In 2022, Rajvardhan was accused of changing his birthdate from January 10, 2001, to November 10, 2002, which led to allegations of fraud. The Maharashtra State Sports Commissioner, Omprakash Bakoria, claimed this change allowed Rajvardhan to participate in the Under-19 World Cup at the age of 19. These claims sparked controversy.
Rajvardhan has gained a loyal following, especially on social media. In 2022, many praised him for becoming the first Indian player to take five wickets in the Emerging Asia Cup. He also has over 120k followers on Instagram.