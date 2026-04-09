International career

Rajvardhan Hangargekar was born on November 10, 2002, in Tuljapur, Maharashtra. He is a young all-rounder who became known for his performances in the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup, where he helped India win the tournament with both bat and ball. Hangargekar is recognized for his unique run-up and pace with the ball. He can also bat lower in the order and hit big shots, making him a potential candidate for the No. 8 spot in limited-overs formats.

Under-19

2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Rajvardhan Hangargekar became well-known during the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He played an important role as India U-19 won the tournament by beating England in the final. India secured their fifth U-19 title. Hangargekar took 5 wickets in 6 matches with an economy rate of 3.67. His pace impressed many, especially in the semifinal against Australia, where he bowled at 141.7 km/h.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar became well-known during the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He played an important role as India U-19 won the tournament by beating England in the final. India secured their fifth U-19 title. Hangargekar took 5 wickets in 6 matches with an economy rate of 3.67. His pace impressed many, especially in the semifinal against Australia, where he bowled at 141.7 km/h. Batting Highlights

Hangargekar is mainly known as a bowling all-rounder. However, he showed his batting skills in the final. He hit three sixes in a row off Muzamil Sherzad from Ireland in the last over. Hangargekar finished with an unbeaten 39 runs off 17 balls.

Hangargekar has not yet played in senior international cricket.

Leagues Participation

Rajvardhan Hangargekar played for Chennai Super Kings from 2022 to 2024. He gained valuable skills and experience during this time. In 2025, he joined Lucknow Super Giants and continues his journey in the IPL with them.

Indian Premier League

Rajvardhan Hangargekar made his mark in the Indian Premier League after his strong performance in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.75 crores but spent most of his initial seasons on the bench. Despite limited opportunities, he impressed in his debut match in 2023. In 2025, Hangargekar moved to Lucknow Super Giants after being bought for 30 lakh in the auction.

Year Team Notes 2022–2024 Chennai Super Kings Joined the team for INR 1.75 crores after the U-19 World Cup. Played in IPL 2023 but was benched for most of the seasons due to the presence of more experienced pacers. 2025–present Lucknow Super Giants Bought for 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. Joined the team after the auction, continuing his IPL career.

Domestic career

Rajvardhan Hangargekar has been a regular player for Maharashtra since 2021. He made his T20 debut for the state against Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 season. Although he had a difficult start, going wicketless and getting out for a duck, he quickly turned things around. In February 2021, he made his List-A debut against Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he impressed with a four-wicket haul, helping Maharashtra win by 59 runs. The match was memorable, as his captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, scored a stunning double century and later shared his 'Player of the Match' trophy with Hangargekar.

Hangargekar's First-Class debut came in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy against Delhi, where he took three wickets in the second innings after picking up the key wickets of Nitish Rana, Yash Dhull, and Simarjeet Singh in the first innings. He showed promise with both bat and ball, though he didn’t score many runs in that match.

In 2023, he was selected for the India A squad in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup. He played a vital role in helping India A reach the final, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets from four innings. His five-wicket haul against Pakistan A was a standout performance, and he guided his team to a dominant victory.

Records and achievements

Rajvardhan Hangargekar has quickly earned recognition in his cricket career, setting impressive records along the way. He has become known for his pace and skill, and his achievements stand out in domestic and international cricket.

2023: Debuted for Chennai Super Kings in IPL as the fourth-youngest player, following Abhinav Mukund, Ankit Rajpoot, and Matheesha Pathirana.

2023: Was the second-highest wicket-taker for India A in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup, with 10 wickets. Nishant Sindhu took the most wickets.

2023: Bowled at a speed of 141.7 km/h during the U-19 World Cup semi-final.

2023: Took 10 wickets in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup for India A, including a five-wicket haul against Pakistan A.

2023: In a match against Pakistan A, took 5 wickets for 42 runs, helping India A win the game.

Personal life

Rajvardhan Hangargekar is a young cricketer whose personal life has been shaped by both highs and lows. From the support of his family to facing challenges, he has handled both triumph and adversity.

Family

Rajvardhan's father, Subhas Hangargekar, passed away in 2020 due to COVID-19. He was a devoted fan of MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings and would have loved to see his son play for them. Rajvardhan’s mother, Anita Hangargekar, and brother, Abhijeet Hangargekar, have always supported him.

Finance

As of 2024, Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s net worth is estimated at INR 7 crores (USD 1 million). His growing success in domestic and international cricket contributes to his wealth.

Scandals

In 2022, Rajvardhan was accused of changing his birthdate from January 10, 2001, to November 10, 2002, which led to allegations of fraud. The Maharashtra State Sports Commissioner, Omprakash Bakoria, claimed this change allowed Rajvardhan to participate in the Under-19 World Cup at the age of 19. These claims sparked controversy.

Fans

Rajvardhan has gained a loyal following, especially on social media. In 2022, many praised him for becoming the first Indian player to take five wickets in the Emerging Asia Cup. He also has over 120k followers on Instagram.