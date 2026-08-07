Janet Elizabeth Ronalds

Janet Elizabeth Ronalds

batsman

Full name:Janet Elizabeth Ronalds
Nationality:Germany
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break

Teams

2025 Teams

Germany Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches32
Innings5
Overs8.2
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs63
Wickets2
Avg31.5
SR25
Eco7.56
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches32
Innings28
Not outs6
Runs584
Balls Faced750
Avg26.54
SR77.86
Fours53
Fifties2
Sixies0
Highest105
Hundreds1

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