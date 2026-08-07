Janet Elizabeth Ronalds
batsman
|Full name:
|Janet Elizabeth Ronalds
|Nationality:
|Germany
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|5
|Overs
|8.2
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|63
|Wickets
|2
|Avg
|31.5
|SR
|25
|Eco
|7.56
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|28
|Not outs
|6
|Runs
|584
|Balls Faced
|750
|Avg
|26.54
|SR
|77.86
|Fours
|53
|Fifties
|2
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|105
|Hundreds
|1