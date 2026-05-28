Jemimah Ivan Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues News View all All the latest information about the cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is collected for you here: matches he has participated in, all his victories and defeats. WPL Final | Twitter in disbelief as RCB condemn DC to second-best for fourth year running with thrilling win Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the final of the WPL 2026 campaign in Vadodara on Thursday. Skipper Smriti Mandhana led from the front with a blistering half-century with Georgia Voll supporting her well with a fifty as RCB chased down 204 with two balls to spare. Jemimah Rodrigues How Did Delhi Capitals Silence All Doubters in WPL 2026? Jemimah Rodrigues WPL Eliminator | Twitter in awe as Delhi Capitals storm into final with comfortable win over Gujarat Giants Jemimah Rodrigues WPL | Twitter applauds as Delhi Capitals pip Mumbai Indians in playoff race with win over UP Warriorz Jemimah Rodrigues WPL | Twitter thrilled as Chinelle Henry gives Delhi Capitals dream start in must-win game

International career

Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues was born on September 5, 2000, in Mumbai, India. She plays cricket for the Indian women’s national team and has grown into one of the dependable all-rounders in the squad. Her name is linked to India’s success at the 2022 Asian Games and the Asia Cup, where she played a crucial part in the victories.

On the domestic side, she represents the Mumbai women’s cricket team. Away from cricket, she has also demonstrated skill in another sport, having once described the Maharashtra U-17 field hockey team. In 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India recognized her talent early and presented her with the Jagmohan Dalmiya Award for Best Domestic Junior Women’s Cricketer.

Jemimah Rodrigues entered international cricket in 2018 and quickly became a regular in India’s squads across formats. From her early years, she was seen as a reliable top-order batter, mixing fluent stroke play with composure under pressure. Over time, she grew into one of India’s most consistent performers in ODIs, T20Is, and later Tests.

2018

Named in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Made her WT20I debut against South Africa Women at Potchefstroom on 13 February.

Played her WODI debut against Australia Women at Vadodara on 12 March.

Selected in India’s squad for the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies.

Highlighted by the ICC as the standout Indian player of the tournament.

2019

Took part in the launch ceremony of India’s new jersey for the ICC 2019 World Cup.

Appeared alongside senior players including Harmanpreet Kaur, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Ajinkya Rahane.

2020

Included in India’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

2021

Earned a call-up to India’s Test squad for the one-off match against England.

2022

Achieved a significant milestone at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, winning the silver medal with the Indian women’s team.

2023

Made her Test debut against England Women at DY Patil Stadium, 14–16 December.

2024

Chosen for India’s squad in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Played her second Test against South Africa Women in Chennai from 28 June to 1 July.

Excelled in the Women’s Asia Cup, averaging 38.5 and striking at 163.82 across four innings.

2025

Scored her maiden ODI century against Ireland in January, registering 102 runs and helping India set their highest ODI total of 370.

Starred in the second T20I against England in July with 63 runs from 41 balls, striking nine fours and one six, and built a 93-run partnership with Amanjot Kaur.

Missed part of the series against Australia due to illness, but returned to action later in the year.

Played her latest ODI against Pakistan at Colombo on 5 October 2025.

Leagues Participation

Jemimah Rodrigues has been part of the most important women’s franchise leagues in the world. Her career in these tournaments highlights her growth as a batter and her ability to adapt to different conditions.

Women’s Premier League

Rodrigues plays for the Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League. Bought at the first auction in 2023 for ₹2.2 crore, she quickly became one of the team’s most essential batters. By 2025, she had scored more than 500 runs in the competition and helped Delhi reach the final for three consecutive seasons.

Year Team Notes 2023 Delhi Capitals Bought for ₹2.2 crore, played the inaugural WPL season 2024 Delhi Capitals Helped the team reach the final for the second time in a row 2025 Delhi Capitals Team reached the final again, lost to the Mumbai Indians; scored vital runs

The Hundred

Rodrigues featured for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred. Her best season came in 2021, where she finished as the second-highest run scorer, hitting 249 runs and recording her personal best of 92 not out. She later decided to skip the 2024 and 2025 editions due to international workload and preparation for the 50-over World Cup.

Year Team Notes 2021 Northern Superchargers Second-highest run scorer, 249 runs; top score 92 2022 Northern Superchargers Continued role as top-order batter 2023 Northern Superchargers Played a full season, added to her tally of runs 2024 Did not participate Opted out due to heavy international schedule and World Cup prep 2025 Did not participate Continued to rest and prepare for India duties

Women’s Big Bash League

Rodrigues has played in the Women’s Big Bash League for the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars, and in the 2024–25 season, she joined the Brisbane Heat as a platinum pick. She has scored over 600 runs in the league with three half-centuries and a highest score of 75 not out.

Year Team Notes 2019 Melbourne Renegades Early stint in the WBBL 2021 Melbourne Stars Strong presence in the batting order 2024 Brisbane Heat Drafted as a platinum pick for AUD 110,000 2025 Brisbane Heat Team finished runners-up; Rodrigues retained as a key overseas player

Women’s Caribbean Premier League

Rodrigues debuted in the WCPL in 2024 with Trinbago Knight Riders. She played five matches, scoring 105 runs with a top score of 59 not out, and helped her team reach the final. Although TKR lost to the Barbados Royals, her performances gave her more exposure to new match conditions and added to her franchise experience.

Year Team Notes 2024 Trinbago Knight Riders Debut season; scored 105 runs; top score 59; team finished runners-up 2025 Did not participate No WCPL season scheduled around her India commitments

Domestic career

Jemimah Rodrigues started her domestic journey with Mumbai, where she soon stood out as one of the brightest young batters. Her breakthrough came as a teenager when she scored an unbeaten 202 against Saurashtra for the Mumbai U-19 side, a rare double century that brought her into national focus. Since then, she has remained a regular for Mumbai Women, playing key roles in both one-day and T20 competitions at the senior level.

Before the creation of the Women’s Premier League, she appeared in the BCCI’s Women’s T20 Challenge, representing Supernovas in 2019 and 2020 and later Trailblazers in 2022. Her time with the Supernovas was especially memorable, as she won the Player of the Series award in 2019. When the WPL launched in 2023, Rodrigues was signed by the Delhi Capitals, where she continued through 2025, helping the team reach three consecutive finals.

Her domestic career also extends overseas. In England, she represented Yorkshire Diamonds in the Women’s Cricket Super League in 2019, producing a remarkable 112 not out from 58 balls, one of the standout knocks of the tournament. She later joined Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, where her 92 not out in the 2021 season set a record as the highest individual score in the women’s edition that year. To balance her schedule and prepare for major international events, she did not participate in the 2024 and 2025 editions of The Hundred.

In Australia, Rodrigues gained experience with Melbourne Renegades in 2021/22 and Melbourne Stars in 2022/23, before moving to Brisbane Heat for the 2024/25 WBBL season as a platinum pick. She was retained by the Heat for the following year, confirming her importance to the team. Her franchise career also extended to the Caribbean in 2024, where she signed with the Trinbago Knight Riders Women in the WCPL and played a part in their run to the final.

Records and achievements

Jemimah Rodrigues has built a strong record in international and domestic cricket. From her early days at the junior level to her key role in India’s national side and major leagues, she has garnered awards, set batting records, and achieved significant milestones across various formats.

2012–13: Made her U-19 debut for Mumbai at the age of around 12.

2017–18: Scored 202 not out from 163 balls against Saurashtra in a U-19 one-day match, becoming the second Indian woman after Smriti Mandhana to record a double hundred in 50-over cricket.

2017–18: Honored with the Jagmohan Dalmiya Award for Best Domestic Junior Women’s Cricketer by the BCCI.

2018: Selected for India’s squad in the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies; recognized as one of the standout performers.

2022: Helped India win the Asia Cup and secured the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

2023: Bought by Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction for ₹2.2 crore.

2024–25: Drafted by Brisbane Heat as a platinum pick in the WBBL for AUD 110,000.

Career statistics (as of 2025):

Women’s Test: 3 matches, 235 runs, average 58.75, 3 fifties, highest score 73.

Women’s ODI: 41 matches, 1,089 runs, average 29.43, 1 century (102), six fifties.

Women’s T20I: 107 matches, 2,267 runs, average 30.22, 12 fifties, highest score 76.

Personal life

Jemimah Rodrigues is known not only for her achievements on the cricket field but also for her background, lifestyle, and public image. Her story reflects both her sporting upbringing and her growing influence as one of the most recognizable Indian women cricketers.

Family

Rodrigues was born into a Mangalorean Christian family in Mumbai and grew up with her two brothers, Enoch and Eli. Her father, Ivan Rodrigues, served as a junior coach at her school and played a crucial role in developing her early cricket skills. He also founded the girls’ cricket team at her school, where Jemimah trained from childhood. Her mother, Lavita, supported her alongside her siblings as the family shifted from Bhandup to Bandra West to access better sports facilities.

She studied at St. Joseph’s Convent High School in Mumbai before continuing her education at Rizvi College of Arts, Science & Commerce. Rodrigues also played hockey at the U-17 level, showing her early versatility in sports. She is not married, has no children, and continues to focus entirely on her cricket career.

Finance

In October 2018, Rodrigues signed with the sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures, which manages her commercial interests and endorsements. Reports about her net worth vary, though many sources estimate her total earnings between ₹10 crore and US$1–3 million, combining contracts, league participation, and sponsorship deals.

Cars and House

Rodrigues was born and raised in Mumbai, spending her early years in Bhandup before moving to Bandra West with her family. Although details about her current residence are limited, her upbringing in Mumbai is well-documented. Public records do not confirm ownership of luxury homes or cars, though, as an international cricketer with active franchise contracts, she is considered financially well-settled.

Scandals

In October 2024, Rodrigues faced controversy when her membership at Khar Gymkhana, a prominent Mumbai club, was revoked. The issue involved allegations that her father had used her membership privileges to organize community gatherings under preferential terms. Critics claimed some meetings had religious overtones, while the Rodrigues family denied any wrongdoing, stating the events were open and approved by the club. The matter garnered significant media attention, but no legal action ensued, and it ultimately evolved into an internal club dispute. Outside of this incident, Jemimah has largely maintained a positive public image.

Fan Base

Rodrigues enjoys strong support both in India and abroad. Her fans admire her cricketing skill, cheerful personality, and openness on social media. She has approximately 2 million Instagram followers and actively engages on Twitter (X) and YouTube, where she shares training sessions, light-hearted moments with teammates, and even musical clips of herself playing the guitar and singing.

Her popularity is evident during the Women’s Premier League, where Delhi Capitals supporters often celebrate her contributions. Internationally, her stints in The Hundred and the WBBL have also earned her recognition in England and Australia. Fans frequently highlight her energy, sportsmanship, and adaptability across conditions, which makes her a favorite beyond Indian cricket circles.