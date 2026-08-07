Jose Bulele
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jose Bulele
|Nationality:
|Mozambique
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|27
|27
|Innings
|24
|24
|Overs
|76.1
|76.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|512
|512
|Wickets
|32
|32
|Avg
|16
|16
|SR
|14.28
|14.28
|Eco
|6.72
|6.72
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|27
|27
|Innings
|27
|27
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|612
|612
|Balls Faced
|654
|654
|Avg
|24.48
|24.48
|SR
|93.57
|93.57
|Fours
|78
|78
|Fifties
|4
|4
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|62
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0