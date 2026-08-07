Jose Bulele

Jose Bulele

all rounder

Full name:Jose Bulele
Nationality:Mozambique

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2727
Innings2424
Overs76.176.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs512512
Wickets3232
Avg1616
SR14.2814.28
Eco6.726.72
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2727
Innings2727
Not outs22
Runs612612
Balls Faced654654
Avg24.4824.48
SR93.5793.57
Fours7878
Fifties44
Sixies22
Highest6262
Hundreds00